DAM, Thomas E. Thomas E. Dam, 75, of Austin TX passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the St. David's North Medical Center in Austin, TX. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 7:00 pm Friday, April 26 at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Saturday, April 27, at Miller Funeral Home with military rites interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD. For online obituary and guest register go to website at www.millerfh.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 23, 2019
