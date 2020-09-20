CAMPBELL, Thomas Edward June 18, 1941 September 3, 2020 Thomas Edward Campbell also known as Tom, Paw Paw and Pops passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He was born on June 18, 1941 in Winchester, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Edward and Louise (Wenger) Campbell and brother Crawford Wilson Campbell. Tom graduated from Austin High School in 1959. In 1963 he married Helen (Bea) Swenson in Austin, Texas. They lived in Houston for 16 years where Tom worked at several pipe and fitting companies and Fluor Corporation. During his time in Houston Tom became the proud father of two sons: William Trent Campbell and Edward Todd Campbell. In 1979, Tom and his family moved to Buda, Texas to open TEC Hardware. During the 1980's Tom served on various committees at the Buda Methodist Church and was a member of the Buda Lions Club. Tom served as councilman on the Buda City Council from 1981 to 1985. He also enjoyed deer and dove hunting in his spare time. Tom retired in 2003 at which time he and Bea moved to Granite Shoals to enjoy the lake life on Lake LBJ and spend more time with their children and grandchildren. Tom is survived by this wife of 56 years, Helen Swenson Campbell and sons Trent Campbell and wife Kellie (Michael) of Waco, Texas and Todd Campbell and wife Kim (Murphy) of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren Hollie Campbell Matthews and husband Charles of Plano, Texas, Shannon Campbell of Dallas, Texas and Matthew Campbell of Waco, Texas. Great grandchild Campbell Marie Matthews of Plano, Texas. The family would like to thank the nurses at St. David's North and the New Century Hospice nurses who took such good care of Tom. A memorial to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store