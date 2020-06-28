UMLAUF, Thomas Edward 1950 - 2020 Our beloved Tom left this earth much too soon on June 15, 2020, at 69 years of age. Tom was a brilliantly analytical man, who could understand and build anything mechanical or structural. He had many lifelong friends and neighbors, a contagious smile, and generous heart. Always humble and diligent, Tom surrounded himself with passionate people who shared his zest for life. He was born in Austin, Texas to Angeline and Charles Umlauf, and was a lifelong Austinite. Tom was predeceased by his parents and his brother Louis. He is survived by his children Carla Umlauf of Austin, TX and Ian Umlauf of Brooklyn, NY. He is also survived by his beautiful granddaughters, Sophia Rose Cheesar, Ella Cassidy Cheesar, and Orli Angeline Umlauf. His surviving siblings and their spouses include Karl (Shirley) Umlauf of Lorena, TX; Madelon (Michael Eisenstadt) Umlauf of Austin, TX; Lynn Umlauf of New York City; Arthur (Mary Grace) of Stone Mountain, GA.; nephews include: Stuart Umlauf of Livingston, TX; Kurt (Andrea) Umlauf of McKinney, TX; Simon (Ana) Umlauf of Decatur, GA; and Shane (Angel) Umlauf of Birmingham, AL. Tom was employed at 3M for 25 years. He was a Ducati motorcycle enthusiast and collector, and a longtime member of the Capital City Chapter of the Falcon Club of America. A natural green thumb and caregiver to many feline friends, as was his mother, Tom was also a member of Austin Skiers and an avid golfer. A memorial for Tom will be held at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden in Austin, when handling of the pandemic will allow for public gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's honor may be made to the Umlauf Education Endowment through the Austin Community Foundation: https://www.austincf.org/ Notes of condolence to the family and stories of remembrance of our Tom can be sent to: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/thomas-umlauf/4133
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.