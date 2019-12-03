|
HADDAD, Dr. Thomas Eugene Dr. Thomas Eugene Haddad passed away on November 28 at the age of 63 after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Los Alamos, New Mexico on the 15th of December, 1955 to Dr. Eugene Haddad and Barbara B. Haddad. Tom was the second of five children. Tom spent his childhood in Los Alamos, NM, Salt Lake City, UT, San Diego, CA and McClean, VA before the family moved to Austin in 1969. Tom attended the University of California at San Diego where he received a bachelor's degree in Biology in 1978 and then went on to earn his DDS degree at Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas in 1983. Tom set up his dental practice in Austin where he worked as a dedicated health care provider for over 35 years. Tom cared deeply for his patients and was known for his high degree of compassion, knowledge, thoroughness and skill. In his leisure time, Tom greatly enjoyed traveling, hiking and the outdoors. Tom was also an avid reader with a passion for history. In addition to his work and hobbies, Tom also enjoyed the companionship of several lifelong friendships dating back to his high school days in Austin. Tom is preceded in death by his father Dr. Eugene Haddad and mother Barbara B. Haddad as well as his sister Barbara J. Haddad. He is survived by his long-time, cherished companion Laura Zaboroski of Austin as well as his siblings Mary Busch and Geoffrey Haddad of Houston and Susan Malone of College Station. A private memorial service for close family and friends will be held for Tom at a date to be determined in 2020. Those wishing to offer gifts of condolence are encouraged to donate to The National Park Foundation (https://www.nationalparks.org/) or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 3, 2019