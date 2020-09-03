PEARCE, Thomas Ewell "Tommy" Age 87, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Graveside service will be held at Oak Knoll Cemetery, on Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 AM and will be officiated by Rev. Brian McMaster. Arrangements are by Knesek Funeral Homes. Thomas Ewell Pearce was born in Houston, Texas to Ewell Whitfield Pearce and Esther Lula Thomas on September 24, 1932. He attended Jeff Davis High School and was awarded a full scholarship to Rice University where he played third base for the Owls his freshman year. He transferred to The University of Texas to study engineering and received his B.S. in 1956 . He married Mary Ann Smith on September 2, 1961 in Houston, Texas and worked as a mechanical engineer for his entire professional career. Tom dearly loved his wife, three daughters, and six grandchildren. He was happiest at home on Longhorn game days with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream in hand and family gathered together. Thomas Pearce is preceded in death by his parents, Ewell and Esther Pearce, and his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary Ann. Thomas Pearce is survived by his three daughters, Elizabeth Pearce, Mary McMaster, and Susan Marek, his six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Austin Pets Alive!". The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the compassionate Brookdale Northwest Hills staff and Hospice team.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store