RILEY, Thomas Francis Thomas Francis Riley passed away May 16, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born in Geneva, New York to Teresa and William Francis Riley. Tom is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jan K Riley of Bastrop, Texas and Geneva, NY; three sons, Marc Riley (Alyssa) of Elmira, New York, Scott Riley (Kimberly) of Austin, Texas, Craig Riley (Kristen) of Corning, New York; Eight grandchildren, Erin, Jack, Evan, Cameron, Owen, Hayden, Meredith, Juliet; two brothers and one brother-in-law, Robert Riley of Simi Valley, California, William Riley (Kathy) of Geneva, New York, Jeffrey Kuryla (Kathy) of Franklin, TN and several extended family and friends. Tom enjoyed his years working with the New York State Department of Labor and retired from the US Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring, he returned to work as an Athletic Director and member of the Board of Education at Romulus Central School in Romulus, NY where he met several lifelong friends. Following his second retirement, he enjoyed golfing and working with the staff of Pine Forest Golf Course as a course marshal. A celebration of Tom's life will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Pine Forest Golf Club in Bastrop, Texas on Friday, June 7, 2019. A Celebration will also be held in New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Romulus Central School, 5705 Route 96, Romulus NY 14541, Attn: Sue Nicholson. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary