MILLS, Thomas G. Thomas G. Mills of Johnson City, TX, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born March 10, 1930 in Franklin, IN to Homer Gilbert Mills and Alice Maude (Dragoo) Mills. Tom retired from the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander after 26 years of honorable service. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David Mills and Thomas Mills; brother, Glenn Emerson Mills; and sister, Nancy Louise Mills. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lottie Jane Mills; son, Eric Mills and wife Terry; daughter, Martha Danz and husband David; seven grandchildren, David and wife Erin Mills, Garrett and wife Lauren Mills, Jennifer and husband Mitch Kruizenga, Kathryn Mills, Jayme and husband Devin Roschetzky, Dayton Danz, and Kelly Danz; six great grandchildren, Andy, Jacob, Pierce, Emilie, Maddie and Emma; and many other loving relatives and friends. A complete obituary is posted at crofts-crowfuneralhome.com Visitation will be 5:00 7:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020; funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 18th at Crofts Crow Funeral Home in Johnson City. Interment will follow in the Johnson City Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Johnson City, P.O. Box 207, Johnson City, TX 78636 OR North Blanco Co. EMS, P.O. Box 557, Johnson City, TX 78636 or an organization of your choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 15, 2020