PRIDDY, Thomas Glynn 19332020 Thomas Glynn Priddy, a sixth generation Texan, went home to be with the Lord on Aug 19, 2020. He was 87. Born in Ferris, TX, to Thomas Washington and Mamie Lee (Cates) Priddy on Aug 14, 1933, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned Mechanical Engineering degrees from Texas Tech and Texas A&M Universities, followed by a Ph.D. from The University of Texas at Austin. Tom married Helen Hoffman on Aug 23, 1959, and they had two children, Charles (Chuck) and Lori. He worked for more than 35 years at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM, earning six patents and numerous engineering honors. Tom and Helen retired to Lakeway, TX, in 1998. After Helen's death in 2013, Tom lived in Wichita, KS, and Alexandria, VA. Tom is survived by his son Charles Priddy (Susan) and daughter Lori Graham (Michael); his grandchildren Matthew Graham (Karinne Smolenyak), Morgan Priddy, and Zachary Graham (Crystal); his brother Bruce Priddy (Mary); and many nephews and nieces. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Aug 28, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Duncanville, TX (543 E Freeman Street). COVID protections will be in place, and the service will also be live-streamed at www.fpcd.org/live-stream
. A short, informal burial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Aug 29, 2020, at the Tahoka Cemetery in Tahoka, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of Tom's favorite charities: Mobile Loaves & Fishes in Lakeway, TX (https://mlf.org/
); Koinonia Senior Care in Wichita, KS (https://kscare.org/
); or Westwood Presbyterian Church of Wichita, KS (http://www.westwoodpc.org/
). Full obituary: https://bit.ly/34dJghA