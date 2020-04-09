|
HARVEY, Thomas Alexander Thomas Alexander Harvey earned his mansion in the sky on April 4, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born on March 10, 1941, in Brownsville, Tennessee to Alfonso and Emily Jeanette (Carmack) Harvey. Alex was very successful throughout the years, selling over 300 million recordings - each recorded by a diverse list of performers. Artists such as Sammy Davis, Jr., Dusty Springfield, Henry Mancini, Andy Williams, Eydie Gorme', Peggy Lee and Andre Kostelanetz as well as other artists like Bette Midler, Tanya Tucker, Willie Nelson, Three Dog Night, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Buffet have been successful in their own careers utilizing one or several of Alex's songs (Kenny Rogers recorded 18 of his) and the list goes on and on. He was the truest of songwriters, creating some of the biggest crossover hits of our time. Kenny Rogers had stated in his "Luck or Something Like It" book, "Alex Harvey is the best songwriter I have had the pleasure to record." A touring performer and recording artist who had also gained recognition as an actor; both in films and television: "Fire Down Below" starring Steven Seagal, "Country," Jessica Lange, "The Long Summer of George Adams," James Garner, "Dallas," "Walker Texas Ranger," "Days of Our Lives." and many others. In addition to all of this, he had written songs for both film and television; including a few of those mentioned above. As a Texan by choice, Alex had spent years immersing himself into discovering its rich history and its people; especially the Cowboy. Two recent additions to his resume would include his Western CD, "Texas 101" which is full of songs inspired by the book, "Log of a Cowboy"/Andy Adams. The book documents the daily experiences of a cowboys Five month, 3000 cattle, trail ride from Texas to Montana. Alex was truly taken by the beautiful window into the heart of a cowboy and the life surrounding him. The other, his book, "Texas 101, What Every Non-Native Needs to Know," holds many fun, short stories about Texas. As mentioned, Alex was a Texan by choice and no other expression of being accepted by the state he held so dear to his heart was when his song, "No Place but Texas," was sanctioned as the Official Texas Sesquicentennial State Ballad. This song, very much like the heart of a cowboy, paints a lovely picture of the many things Alex loved about this great state! He not only had the education to write, teach and play music, he had an extraordinary group of "A" listers musicians on many of his albums in addition to having packed venues in the thousands as he regularly toured throughout the United States and abroad for many years and finally back to Texas to resume a solo/duo career with his wife, Gineille. His passion for music also spawned a ministry, leading he, Gineille and the rest of his band to perform songs from his "Galilee" CD in churches throughout Tennessee, Alabama and Texas. Giving a glimpse of himself, Alex would regularly state, "I need to deliver the message...that really moves me. I cannot help but allow my heart to speak through my writing, which is directed by God...and I always have to keep my eye out for the next door He is going to open." And so it was to be that open door Alex would walk through to join the greatest choir of all. In Closing...there will only ever be One Elvis, One Willie, One Frank and...One Alex Harvey! Alexander's memory will be forever cherished by his wife Gineille Harvey of Bluffton, Texas; son Lex Harvey and wife Lori of Birmingham, Alabama; son Brandon Harvey and wife Leslie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; son Logan Robb of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sister Jean Williams and husband Mac of Ripley, Tennessee; brother LeGrande Harvey of Missoula, Montana; and four grandchildren Ben, Adam, Piper, and Graysen Harvey. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Share condolences at www.Putnamcares.com. Alexander's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325) 388-0008.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 9, 2020