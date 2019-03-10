|
HAYNIE III, Dr. Thomas Powell Dr. Thomas Powell Haynie III, passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease at his home in Houston, Texas on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was born August 9, 1932 in Hearne, Texas. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. John The Divine on River Oaks Boulevard. Graveside service will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, Texas. For condolences and a more detailed obituary please visit www.earthmanbellaire.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019