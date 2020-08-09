LOWRY, M.D., Thomas Irvin "Tim" 19342020 Surgeon. Sportsman. Gentleman. Thomas Irvin "Tim" Lowry died August 1, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Tim was born in Laredo to a long line of Lowry physicians. Both of his parents, as well as his grandfather and great-grandfather, were doctors. His father, Dr. Willis Lowry, died when Tim was two and his mother Dr. Ruby South Lowry then began a full-time practice to support the five Lowry children, of whom Tim was the youngest. Growing up in a small community where everyone knew the family he was given a great deal of freedom. His natural tendency was to be outside, ideally hunting or fishing. His older brother Todd was blind and Tim accompanied him on many adventures. Tim had a donkey (appropriately named Ketchup as he was so hard to get going) that he rode around town, no doubt a precursor to his love of horseback riding. As a teen he shared a bond with his sister Mary and he found mentorship and father figures among family friends who shared their love of the outdoors and guidance in all things. Tim left Laredo at sixteen to enter Baylor University and after graduating in three years he entered Baylor College of Medicine. He received his Doctor of Medicine followed by an internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. College summers were spent working at a resort in Evergreen, Coloradoan experience that sparked his love of the mountains. His education was interrupted by a period of service in the U.S. Army from 1962-63 when he served in peacetime Korea as the chief of surgery at a MASH hospital. There were only occasional injuries, so he spent a lot of time practicing with the I-Corps pistol team and competing on other bases in Korea and Japan. After the army, Tim returned to Houston where he completed his residency and was invited by Dr. Paul Harrington, a pioneer in the field of spine surgery and developer of the Harrington rod device, to continue training in corrective spine surgery. He trained for six months under Dr. Harrington and spent three months training in Florence, Italy and Edinburgh, Scotland respectively. Having completed his fellowship, he settled in Austin in 1967 and began a family with his wife Kathy. He joined Austin Orthopedic Clinic with Dr. Joe Abell, Dr. Jerry Julian and, later, Dr. Laura Flawn. Dr. Lowry was the first orthopedic surgeon in Austin to specialize in deformities of the spine and one of the early members of the international Scoliosis Research Society, where changes in surgical technique were advanced. Tim often said he liked practicing medicine so much he would have done it for nothing, and the success of his practice reflected his commitment to the highest standard of care. He often did pro bono work on children with spina bifida, and he enjoyed improving all of his patients' quality of life. Trusted and admired by his fellow physicians, he served on the ethics committee for the Travis County Medical Society. As serious and deliberate as he was, Tim also had a penchant for fun. He enjoyed a good joke and had many up his sleeve (Venir y le digo!). It was his idea to bring a full skeleton home from the office to hang inside the front door to frighten trick or treaters on Halloween, made all the spookier by his deep voice speaking from behind a curtain. He loved Willie Nelson and he was a smooth, if unconventional, dancer. "Pops" elevated skipping rocks and building fires to an art and could play Uno and Operation for endless hours with his grandchildren. An outdoorsman at heart, Tim was happiest with friends or family on horseback, river rafting, fly casting, or exploring the Sierra Nevada mountains or the Montana countryside, where he found a second home and spent many of his days. Increasingly over time, the steady hand that held the target pistol and guided the scalpel could be found stabilizing a telephoto lens. Wherever Tim traveled, his camera was with him. He would often start early or come in late so that he could photograph the landscapes and interesting patterns he found along the way. He insisted he was not much of an artist, but all who saw his work could see that he was. Tim never turned down an opportunity to travel and one of his last and best trips was to Antarctica. Frequent weekends at Middle Creek Ranch with family were treasured, with days spent swimming, fishing, shooting skeet and evening drives up to sunset hill looking for wildlife. In 2005 he married Ann Turnbull, a partner with whom he shared many joyous times and who took exceptional care of him throughout his long decline. For many years Tim struggled with dementia and aphasia, diseases that robbed him of memory and speech. Through every stage he carried the grace and dignity that defined his character so that everyone who cared for him found a man who, while altered, still reflected those qualities that endeared him to others in better times. He will always be remembered for his integrity and humanity. Tim was a mentor to many and a father to three: Maria Lowry; Ben Lowry and his wife Alison (Emma and Helen); Anne Lowry Elton and her husband Jeff (Eva and Owen). In addition, Tim is survived by his wife Ann, siblings Mary Boone Ervin and Stanley Todd Lowry and former wife Katherine Sangster. His family also included Ann's children Ellen and David Lake (Andrew and Annie), and Bill and Carlotta McLean (William and John Henry). He is preceded in death by his brothers Willis Edwards "Bill" Lowry, III and Ira South "Jack" Lowry. Dr. Lowry was a member of the Travis County Medical Society, the Scoliosis Research Society, Tarry House, Middle Creek Ranch, University Presbyterian Church and was a former member of the Argyle Club and the Austin Admirals Club. The family wishes to offer special thanks to the staff at Belmont Village Westlake and Hospice Austin whose kindness and care provided comfort to Tim and his family in his last years. A virtual service will take place August 10. Memorial contributions may be made to University Presbyterian Church or the charity of one's choice
