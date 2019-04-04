Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Davey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas J. Davey Jr.

DAVEY, Jr.,Thomas J. Thomas J. Davey, Jr., aged 86, passed away at his home in south Austin on Monday, March 25, 2019. He will be greatly missed by all. Tom was born on March 15, 1933 in Los Angeles, California to Thomas and Sarah Davey. He graduated from Garfield High School, made famous later by the movie Stand and Deliver. From his humble beginnings, he developed a passion for flying and was accepted into the aviation cadet program, commissioning into the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1957. He retired as a Lt Colonel after 22 years of distinguished service. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Peter. Tom married Patricia Duggan, the love of his life, on September 21, 1957. They had 4 children: Joe (Michele), Bill (Kristi) and Pete (Teresa) Davey, and Nancy (John) Hicks; 11 grandchildren: Megan (Ron) Taggart, Jackie (Andrew) Perry, Rachel and Scott Davey; Conner (Claire) and Jennifer Davey; Thomas and Brooke Davey; and Kelsey, Kenny and Robby Hicks; 3 great grandchildren: Malaki and Curtis Taggart, and Parker Perry; and countless nieces and nephews. To say Tom was an incredible and passionate pilot would be an understatement. He flew the F-84, F-86, and the RF-101 before being accepted to the Air Force Institute of Technology program. He earned his Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder prior to attending the highly competitive and prestigious USAF Test Pilot School. Upon completion, he flew and tested a variety of aircraft before heading off to Takhli Air Base. While there, he flew 152 successful combat missions in the F-105 as a "Wild Weasel" during the Vietnam War, earning a Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor along with 10 Air Medals. After the war, Tom returned to several flying and staff positions, working on many high-impact projects including the F-117 Stealth Fighter, highly classified at the time. Following his spectacular USAF career, he created and managed his own housing company, he worked in several key Defense Industry positions, and he designed and test-piloted Autogyros. Tom continued his love of flying by investing his time in the hobby of model airplanes and sailplanes. He left a legacy by motivating his three sons to serve in the USAF and inspiring generations of family pilots. Tom was beloved by all. He was a surrogate father to his extended family, a quiet man with a beautiful smile, and a humble but passionate soul who was an inspiration to everyone. A Rosary will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Austin on Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 P.M., and the funeral service conducted by Monsignor Peter Flood will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, April 26 at 1:15 P.M. The family asks to please make donations to your local animal shelter or favorite Veterans' organization instead of sending flowers. We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and support and would especially like to thank Hospice Austin and RedBud Homecare Services for their care, professionalism, and dedication. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019