My sincere condolences to Judy, Tom, Jim, and family. Jeff was my uncle by marriage. I was lucky to get to know him better while living in Charleston. Jeff was kind, and genuinely interested in the welfare of others. He was always interested in my work as a mental health therapist, and we talked several times about him having served as Employee Assistance Program liaison within his FBI unit. He was such a good friend to my parents. He told my Dad on several occasions that he was like a brother to him, which made his day. You guys were blessed to have him as Husband, Father, and Grandfather. I love you guys, Rebecca

