SMITH, Thomas John Thomas John Smith was born on November 13, 1958 in Cincinnati, OH to parents Charles Arthur Smith of Liberty, IN and Joan Schwartz of Cincinnati, OH. He grew up on a 53-acre farm in Bethel, Clermont County, OH. In high school, he was on the cross-country team and the baseball team. He was also the lead trumpet in his high school band and a member of the Land of Grand Honor Band. He graduated in 1977 as valedictorian and received an American Legion award. He also received the Burke scholarship to Texas Christian University. He graduated from TCU in 1981 with a degree in Accounting with Honors and Finance. He graduated as the senior scholar in Accounting. He was in the TCU marching band and a member of several other on-campus activities. He went to work in May 1981 at Price Waterhouse. He worked as a Senior Manager in the insurance industry and the oil & gas industry. He traveled all over the United States servicing several Fortune 500 companies. He became a CPA in 1986, an ARM and ARE in 1995, and a CPCU in 1996. In May 1996, he graduated from St. Edward's University with a master's in General Business. In February 1990, he became comptroller of American Service Life Company in Ft. Worth. Later, in the spring of 1992, he became the CFO for the Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange. In August of 2005, he became the CFO of Advocate, M.D. Working with the Advocate MD management team, he was able to sell the company for the highest value of a medical malpractice company ever in 2008. After the sale of Advocate M.D., Thomas worked at several Mark Adams Startup Enterprises, including Sozo Global Ltd., Sustainability Initiatives, Austin Electric Technologies, and Kind Health Insurance Services. He also has sold property & casualty and life insurance for the last 10 years. Thomas passed away on November 23, 2019 in his home. He is survived by his daughter Alexandra Wakefield Smith and son Ian MacGregor Smith, and his wife of 38 years Mary Elizabeth Addington Smith, whom he married on October 3, 1981 in Hinsdale, IL. He is also survived by his brothers Kenneth, David, and Daniel; his father, Charles; his stepmother, Ann; and his stepsister, Pam. He was a lifelong avid stamp collector and baseball aficionado. He loved to take hikes with his family, and he enjoyed swimming and running in his spare time. He also enjoyed traveling, mostly by road trips around the US. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Covenant United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas In lieu of flowers, make cash donations to The or Covenant United Methodist Church in Austin, TX. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019