Thomas Joseph Fox
1939 - 2020
FOX, Thomas Joseph On Tuesday, October 20th, 2020, Thomas Joseph Fox, beloved partner, father and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Tom was born February 22,1939 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Thomas and Irene Fox. Tom was a veteran of the Army, worked as a telephone lineman, and ended his career as an IT Specialist at the Veterans Administration where he retired in 2008 after many years on the job. Tom had a love for playing cards and good hearted gambling in poker, and he also loved to watch golf. Known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and outgoing personality, Tom was a friend to all and he loved family! He had a close group of friends he enjoyed spending time with playing cards, going to lunches, and having friendly conversation, and Tom was quick with a punchline! While Tom was visually impaired, his disability never stopped him, and he never complained! He handled his disability with grace and aplomb! Tom was preceded in death by his father Thomas, and his mother, Irene. He is survived by his beloved partner Eileen Saylor, her respective children and grandchildren, his daughter Melissa Fox-Bourgeois and husband Eric, sister Margaret Fox, brothers Robert and Patrick Fox and their spouses Kathy and Karen, and grandchildren, Maceé and Gabe Gautreau, Collin Fox, and niece Ashley Fox. A memorial service will be held at an undetermined, later date. Condolences may be sent to the respective family members accordingly.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2020.
