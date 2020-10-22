TOOVEY, Thomas L. May 9, 1949 October 4, 2020 Thomas (Tom) L. Toovey, 71, of Bastrop, Texas passed away Sunday October 4th at home with his family by his side. He was born in Seward, Nebraska on May 9, 1949 to Ralph and Euna Jean Toovey, he was the fourth of six children. After graduating from Seward High School, Tom attended Milford Technical College where he earned his Associates Degree in Civil Engineering. In 1971 he married Rue Ann Fish of Sidney, Nebraska. Tom, Rue and daughter Zandée moved to Denver, Colorado. He worked in Heavy and Highway Construction for several years before moving back to Seward. There he worked in his father's business, Toovey Automotive. Their second daughter Nicole was born while in Seward and two years later they moved to La Mesa, California. For a large portion of their 25 years in California, Tom worked for Mercedes-Benz as an Automotive Technician and later as a Service Writer. A man of many talents and abilities, his biggest passions being cars and anything DIY. His love for cars began while building dragsters with father. He went through several "souped" up '56 and '57 Chevy's during his teen years. It wasn't until later, that he turned his attention to restoring a Marina Blue '66 Chevelle. Tom was a devoted and loving husband of 49 years to his wife Rue. They walked hand-in-hand, and worked side-by-side in heart, home and business. Together they raised two creative and talented daughters. An ever-present and supportive father, he faithfully attended dance recitals, band concerts, theatre performances, soccer and softball games, high school and college graduations. In 2005, Tom and Rue moved to the Bastrop area, where together they built a beautiful home on a few peaceful acres. He retired from the University of Texas, after 10 years working in Facility Services at Pickle Research Campus. Many great and lasting friendships were formed during this time. His love of building and construction was satisfied by his many projects at home and at work. He loved problem-solving and sharing his knowledge and skills with others. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Euna Jean Toovey; his brother, Bruce Toovey and his nephew, Steven Higby. He will be remembered by his devoted wife Rue Toovey; his daughters, Zandée Toovey (Beth Hanson) and Nicole Toovey (Juan Perez); his sisters, Pamela Higby and Barb Harrigan (Denny); his brothers, Jim Toovey (Cynthia) and Robert Toovey (Dena) and many nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store