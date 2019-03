BOURGEOIS, Thomas Michael February 6, 1953 -February 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Bourgeois announces his sudden passing, on February 19, 2019, at the age of 66. While in Orlando, FL on vacation with family Tom suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. Tom died peacefully, with his beloved wife and son, Joan and Bryan, by his side. Tom was born in Menominee, Michigan, one of eight children, and spent most of his youth growing up in the country along the Menominee River. Tom met his wife, Joan, while attending Michigan Technological University, where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering in 1975. He joined Shell Oil Company after graduation and remained with the company until his retirement in 2010. A man of incredible honesty, his biggest fib was when he told his new bride, Joan, that they would not have to transfer with the company and could remain in Traverse City, Michigan. Thank goodness that was a fib, because Tom, with the guidance of Shell, lead his family on many unforgettable and rewarding journeys not only in the US, but in The Hague, London, Beijing, and Sakhalin Island. Many dear friends were made and remain cherished. After retirement Tom continued to work in a limited consulting capacity, most recently as Committee member of the Technical Review with Flowstream Commodities. Tom embraced his retirement and was thrilled to be living in Austin, TX. Tom relished the gift of being with his family, playing golf with his buddies, walking the Town Lake trail, cooking, and traveling. Tom adored his grandchildren; Yvonne, Dylan, Milana and Andre. Days spent playing cards and games and reading stories to them were his happiest and some of his most fulfilling. Tom was a strong family man and loved them dearly. Tom's kindness, generosity, sense of humor, wisdom and love touched many and he will be dearly missed. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Joan, his son Bryan, daughter-in-law Naomi, and his four grandchildren, Yvonne, Dylan, Milana and Andre, along with his five siblings, Francis (Pat) Bourgeois, Roberta Sobeski, Mary Beth Grisdale, Paula (Dan) Ostrenga, and Deb (Steve) Chaltry. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Celeste Bourgeois, his son Greg, and siblings Dan Bourgeois and Joanne Conner. A Memorial service will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX on Sunday, March 10 from 2:00-4:00PM. For those wishing to make a donation in Tom's honor please consider The United Way of Austin or the Town Lake Trail Foundation. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary