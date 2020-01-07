|
|
ELROD JR., Thomas Paul 1934-2019 Tom Elrod, age 85, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1934 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In 1956 he joined the army where he attended Signal School giving him his introduction to electronics. Then in 1962 he started his career at IBM where he stayed for 29 years until his retirement in 1991. Among his passions, his greatest was motorcycles. He became an enthusiast after acquiring his first while in highschool. While working for IBM, he owned and operated a Triumph and eventually a Kawasaki dealership. It was a customer of his who recommended that he apply to IBM. After his retirement from IBM he continued to run a motorcycle machine shop full time for as long as his health allowed him. He set numerous land speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats, including being one of the first to go over 200mph on a naked motorcycle, with neither fairing nor windscreen, in 1979. Even into his mid-70s he would enjoy a weekly high-speed Sunday ride. For most of the last 10 years of his life he struggled with dementia. Tom is survived by his wife Christel Elrod; and his sons Thomas and Christopher Elrod. A memorial service is scheduled for January 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Animals Asia.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 7, 2020