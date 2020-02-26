|
|
PINKARD, Thomas Hardy Thomas Hardy Pinkard passed February 23, 2020 at the age of 82 at his home peacefully surrounded by love ones. When he wasn't designing and constructing, he was a lover of golf and writer of poetry. Thomas Hardy Pinkard was born January 15, 1938 in Dallas Texas. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas Texas. He later attended and graduated from Prarie View A&M in Prarie View Texas with a Bachelors of Science in Architectural Engineering. Mr. Pinkard would later accept employment at International Business Machines in Austin Texas, where decades later he would retire. In 1971, he began a 49 year loving marriage with Alice Pinkard. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren along with other family and friends.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2020