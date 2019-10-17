|
TALBOTT, SR., Thomas Vernon Thomas Vernon Talbott, Sr., of Austin, Texas and most recently of San Angelo passed away October 13, 2019 at the age of 82. Thomas was born January 27, 1937 to James and Lucille Talbott of Upper Marlboro, MD. Thomas married his high school sweetheart Mary Ann Birdsong on July 6, 1957. They shared a lifetime of love and devotion and raised two wonderful children together, Cindy and Tom, Jr. Thomas worked in government service for many years and in the process got to see much of the world. He cherished his travels and friendships made along the way. He took joy in his family, especially his four grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Willis, Will Talbott, Lauren Talbott and Weston Talbott. He was a constant source of Cheetos and Peanut M&Ms, silly rhymes and bawdy jokes. He loved hunting and fishing and his family shared many wonderful times with him on hunting trips, at family get togethers in Ocean City, MD and at his place on Lake Buchanan. He is survived by his wife Ann Talbott, son Thomas Talbott, Jr and daughter-in-law, Leana, son-in-law Mark Willis and grandchildren Mary Elizabeth, Will, Lauren and Weston. He is also survived by his sister, Beth Cooper, sisters-in-law Sarah Birdsong and Ruth Bordewisch and husband Eddie and brother-in-law Jack Christy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cindy Willis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Willis Family Foundation, established in honor of his late daughter Cindy.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019