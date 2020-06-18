WOODARD III, Thomas Victor Thomas Victor Woodard lll, 39, passed away May 26, 2020 at his home in Austin, Texas. Born June 18, 1980 Houston, Texas. Survived by his parents Tommy Woodard, Jr., Galveston, Texas and Cynthia Bauman, Columbus, Texas. Brother Carter B. Woodard, wife, Erica, Bulverde, Texas. Hunter his loving dog and his LGBT community. Early life attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and school Houston. 1990 moved to Austin where Victor graduated St. Michael's Catholic Academy and St. Edward's University. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 18, 2020.