ANDERSON, Thomas W. A Round Rock original has gone to his forever home. Thomas W. Anderson, also known to his family as Tommie Bill, was born on his grandparent's farm, September 24, 1939 to parents William Brady Anderson and Ina Earl {Whitehead} Anderson. He passed away at the age of 80 as a result of complications from abdominal surgery. Tom spent much of his youth at his grandparents' farm on Brushy Creek. He shot his first rabbit when he was 4 years old, made his first fishing lure at 5. He continued to hunt and fish his whole life. He was known for his ability to rid farms of rodents and rattle snakes. Tom and his friends also spent many hours digging for arrow heads on the Anderson property. Tom and his 2 sisters walked to school at Berkman Elementary and RRHS, from their family home on Lee St. Tom was 6 FT tall and 200 lb. by the time he was in middle school. He played football, basketball and baseball in high school. Then he went to Cisco Junior College to play football, even though he was a gentle giant. He served in the Texas National Guard for 2 years. Because he had such a large man, they had to custom order his uniforms. When he returned to Round Rock, he managed the gas station at the southwest corner of Mays and Main street, was the Texpak delivery person for a large portion of Williamson county, and started his own business, Tom's Minners, all at the same time. He traveled to most of the fishing lakes in Texas, selling his lures. He was also very active in the Round Rock Bass Club for many years. During the last 10 years he sold fishing supplies exclusively to the Duchess Exxon in Circleville, TX. Near Granger Lake. In 1999 he married Theresa Dugi Banks. Together they rebuilt his home in downtown Round Rock, since Thomas would not move out of his beloved Round Rock. Tom continued to hunt, fish and garden, even though he was in a wheelchair, for the last 10 years. Thomas is survived by his wife Theresa, his daughter Valerie Susan Anderson, 2 grandchildren, Stephanie Vowell and Trevor Anderson, his sister Alice Pfluger, her daughter Lisa Pfluger, and his sister Mary Weiss (Joe), and their children Trent, Troy and Justin, as well as many cousins, of which he was the eldest. Thomas is predeceased by his parents William Brady and Ina Earl Anderson, his brother Ronald Earl, his grandparents D. William and Emma Anderson, his son William Hunter Anderson, his ex-wife Elizabeth Taylor, his brother-in-law Tommy Pfluger, and finally his hunting buddy, KayCee dog. As much as I would love to hug everyone, shake your hands, and sing hymns of praise to our Lord that offer solace to all those who are suffering from the death my husband, please come wearing your mask and be prepared to follow the social distancing rules that will keep us healthy. Family and friends are invited to the viewing at 1 PM, and the funeral service at 2 PM, Tuesday July 14th, at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 Ranch Road 620, Austin, TX 78717. The burial will follow at the north end of Capital Memorial Cemetery, 14501 North IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. The officiant is Michael Kelly Banks. Pallbearers include Trent Weiss, Troy Weiss, Blaine Kanak, Brian Banks, Brendan Banks, and Corbin Banks. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and techs at Ascension Seton Williamson county for their devotion and tireless effort caring for Thomas.