ZAK, Thomas Thomas Zak beloved husband, father, brother and grandpa went home to be with the Lord on May 5th, 2019. He was born October 22, 1945 in St. Louis Missouri to Constance and Henry L. Zak who preceded him in death. He grew up in St. Louis Missouri and moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1968 to begin his career with Westinghouse Electric Company as an engineer. It is in Pittsburgh where he met his wife Suzanne of over 50 years. They were transferred with Westinghouse to Austin Texas in 1975 where they continued to raise their two children Holley and Christian. Tom is survived by his wife Suzanne; his son Christian of Los Angeles, California; his daughter Holley Chancey and her husband Patrick of Kingwood, Texas and grandchildren Joseph and Jacob; his brother Henry Zak and wife Kathleen; his sister Connie Burke wife of Joseph; his sister Sandy Zak wife of Mark Mowrey. A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Thursday May 9th at 10:00am 10205 North RM 620 Austin, Texas 78726. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to the .