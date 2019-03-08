OUTLAW JR., Ret. US Navy Commander Thurber Allison January 16, 1928 March 1, 2019 Thurber Allison Outlaw, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas died suddenly on March 1, 2019 at Northeast Baptist Medical Center. He was the son of the late Thurber Allison Outlaw, Sr. and Thelma McKenzie Outlaw. He was married to Dorothy Eyler Outlaw. T.A., as he was known familiarly, graduated from the University of Texas where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. After college, he served in the Navy for 26 years, achieving the rank of Commander. He earned a master's degree from the U.S. Naval Post Graduate School at Monterey, California. He served two tours of duty in the Pacific aboard the USS Bennington. Following his career in the Navy, he worked in the private sector and as an engineer for the state of Texas. T.A and Dorothy owned and operated Hill Country Travel, Austin, Texas for 17 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Irene Forster. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Richard of Austin, Texas and Randall (Elizabeth) of Stamford, Connecticut; granddaughters, Meredith Outlaw of Jamestown, North Carolina and Kathryn Outlaw and her husband, Tim Lopas of New York City. He is also survived by step-daughters, Gloria Eyler Davis of Austin, Texas and Martha Eyler of Rochester, Minnesota; step-granddaughters, Annemarie Grier and her husband, Zach Grier of Houston, Texas and Maura Davis of Bellingham, Washington. T.A. and Dorothy have found an angel in Joan Hosbach, who has been a friend and assistant over the past two years. He is also survived by Glen McKenzie and Clint McKenzie along with Ron and Susan McKenzie of Houston, Texas. Interment to take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery with Full Navy Honors. MEMORIAL SERVICE MARCH 10, 2019 11:00 AM PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the USO, P. O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077-7677 or online https://secure.uso.org/ptf/. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221 Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary