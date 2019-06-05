Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredericksburg Funeral Home
2278 South Highway 87
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-9212
Resources
More Obituaries for Tillie Hahne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tillie Hahne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tillie Hahne Obituary
HAHNE, Tillie Tillie Hahne of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on April 17, 1921 in Cypress Mills TX to Alfred and Alma Birck Ahrens. She was married to Kermitt Hahne. She is survived by her son Gary Hahne of Johnson City; sister Berthie Weirich of Austin, one grandchild Tanya Hahne. She is preceded in death by her husband Kermitt Hahne; her parents Alfred and Alma Ahrens brothers Chester Ahrens and Alfred Ahrens. Visitation will take place on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 5:00p.m.- 7:00p.m. in the Fredericksburg Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stonewall. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now