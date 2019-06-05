|
HAHNE, Tillie Tillie Hahne of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on April 17, 1921 in Cypress Mills TX to Alfred and Alma Birck Ahrens. She was married to Kermitt Hahne. She is survived by her son Gary Hahne of Johnson City; sister Berthie Weirich of Austin, one grandchild Tanya Hahne. She is preceded in death by her husband Kermitt Hahne; her parents Alfred and Alma Ahrens brothers Chester Ahrens and Alfred Ahrens. Visitation will take place on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 5:00p.m.- 7:00p.m. in the Fredericksburg Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stonewall. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 5, 2019