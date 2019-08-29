Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1812 EM Franklin Ave
Austin, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Tillman Woods
1952 - 2019
WOODS, Tillman "Skeeter" Tillman "Skeeter" Woods, 67, of Austin, died Sunday, August 25th. He was born in Austin, TX on June 30, 1952, a son of the late Marshall and Estine (Thomas) Woods. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, August 31st at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1812 EM Franklin Ave, Austin, TX, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, August 30th at E.M Franklin Chapel. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Skeeter's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019
