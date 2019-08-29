|
|
WOODS, Tillman "Skeeter" Tillman "Skeeter" Woods, 67, of Austin, died Sunday, August 25th. He was born in Austin, TX on June 30, 1952, a son of the late Marshall and Estine (Thomas) Woods. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, August 31st at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1812 EM Franklin Ave, Austin, TX, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, August 30th at E.M Franklin Chapel. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Skeeter's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019