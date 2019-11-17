|
GEORGE, Dr. Timothy (Tim) Merrill On Sunday, November 10, 2019 Dr. Timothy (Tim) Merrill George, a true servant of God, faithfully served his family and community as a caring physician, devoted husband to Rosalind, loving father to Timothy Jr. (TJ) and Kevin, beloved family member and steadfast friend, was called home to be with God. Tim George was the youngest of three children born to Carey and Gracie George on October 17,1960 in Brooklyn, New York. Tim's determination and perseverance was demonstrated at the early age of four when he watched an open heart surgery on television and stated then he wanted to be a surgeon. Tim was always the calm, cool and collected adolescent and made lifelong friends in the process. He was a camp counselor for kids with disabilities where his compassion to help children developed. Tim spent many hours of his childhood with his father working alongside him as an apprentice plumber while honing his sharp eyes and steady hand. He also loved spending time fishing with his Dad. He attended Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York where he not only excelled scholastically but athletically as the point guard of the championship varsity basketball team, developing a lifelong love of the sport. His fondest moments were marrying his best friend, being a father, the birth of TJ and having his parents see him graduate from med-school. Beginning with his preschool friend, Lori, he developed lifelong friendships, and these devoted friends became like family. His passion for life was displayed through his love for basketball, DeeJaying, being a sports car enthusiast, traveling with his son to international car shows, and ultimately a race car driver...but he could not sing. He completed his undergraduate studies at Columbia University where in his spare time, with his close friends, he formed TIMARI and began Deejaying around New York City before attending NYU for medical school. He completed his residency in Neurosurgery at Yale University. After completing his neurological surgery training at Yale University, Dr. George achieved additional subspecialty training in pediatric neurosurgery at Northwestern University. In 1996 he moved to North Carolina, married his wife, began his family and started his career in academic neurosurgery as faculty at Duke University where he advanced to the rank of Associate Professor Tenure. He quickly established a busy practice in which he concentrated on children with congenital abnormalities and tumors. Dr. George was a master technician and a compassionate physician. His patients and their families absolutely loved him. He was an engaging and animated teacher with a large following among the residents and medical students. Dr. George gave back to the community and regularly mentored high school students with an interest in medicine. He subsequently moved to Austin, Texas where he was instrumental in establishing an academic neurosurgery program. Dr. George provided expert neurosurgical care for a large number of children and families, and tirelessly worked to develop programs and teams at Dell Children's Medical Center to advance neurosurgical care for all children in our community. Tim George was a professor for the Department of Neurology and the medical director of the Pediatric Neurosurgery Center of Central Texas at Dell Children's Medical Center. Tim was a nationally known innovator and pioneer in the care of children with birth defects and brain tumors. His passion for young people continued in his advocacy and mentoring of underrepresented future medical professionals. He was a member of the American Society of Pediatric Neurosurgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity, the Austin Black Physicians Association and other scientific societies and organizations. Recent areas of research included genomics and surgical outcomes of Chiari malformation, cranial nerve stimulation for pediatric epilepsy, genomics of neural tube defects, and molecular and cellular mechanisms and abnormal development of the spinal cord. Tim George was a passionate and accomplished race car driver. He was one of the most popular drivers on the IMSA paddock, having competed in the likes of the Mazda Prototype Challenge, FARA, and IMSA lights series. Tim competed nationally with the Sports Car Club of America and achieved podium finishes in both his Mazda MX5 racecar and his Pro Formula Mazda. His success and passion for the sport earned him his FIA International Competition License to compete with the International Motorsports Association in his first prototype racecar, the Elan DP02. He competed successfully as a pro driver at Road Atlanta, Watkins Glen in New York, Homestead Raceway in Florida and at Sebring International Raceway as well as many other raceways across the country. Tim's life was about serving his family, his patients, his community, and his sole purpose in doing anything was to always do for others. He built a foundation of love for his family with inspiration, encouragement, and by being their rock. His integrity, guidance, and determination to always do the right thing with love and care, will be carried forward through the generations he touched personally and professionally. Dr. Timothy George is preceded in death by his parents Carey and Gracie George. Tim leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rosalind, sons Timothy (TJ) Jr. and Kevin, his sister Sharon Cancel, brothers Carey George, Jr, and J. Douglas Wiley, one grandson Christian, four sisters-in-law, three brothers-in law, four nieces, nine nephews, two lifelong friends Lori Griffith, Tanya Davis-Coates, and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends. Tim George has been quoted as saying to a patient, "This is going to be like going on the world's longest roller coaster ride and you may not always see me, but I'm going to have a seat on that ride with you and I'm not getting off." His family, friends and all those who love him are holding these words close as we celebrate Tim's life and legacy. Please join us to celebrate the life of Dr. Timothy (Tim) George Sr. at a Viewing Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home's Lamar location and a Memorial Service Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2pm at Austin Ridge Bible Church's Bee Cave Campus. A reception will immediately follow the service at Austin Ridge Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dr. Timothy George Scholarship Fund for MCAT Preparation at the Austin Black Physicians Association or the . Donations can be made online at https://aubpa.memberclicks.net/index.php?option=com_mcform&view=ngforms&id=26878#/.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019