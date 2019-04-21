VON KENNEL, Tim Tim Von Kennel, 62, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away April 12, 2019. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. Tim was born February 13, 1957 in Ann Arbor, MI. His family moved to Naples, Italy when Tim was five months old. After returning to the United States at age four, Tim's father passed. So, his mother along with he and his two older brothers moved to Chillicothe, OH to be with his grandmother. Tim attended Bowling Green State University where he met "his bride", Phyllis Hannahs. Tim & Phyllis were married October 28, 1978. Tim continued his education receiving a masters degree from The Ohio State University. Tim's first position took him to Texas with the North Central Texas Council of Governments. Upon leaving that position, Tim was selected to be Budgeting Director for the Fort Worth Police Department. After the birth of his two sons Joseph (1986) and Samuel (1988), Tim and Phyllis moved to Austin, Texas to pursue his government relations career. Throughout his career Tim worked for Ensearch & Ebasco, Lone Star Gas, Texas Utilities, Atmos Energy and NAIFA Texas. Tim served in many roles including Director of Government Relations, Vice President, & CEO. Tim's oldest son Joseph met his wife Sara Larsen who is from South Dakota. A few years later Tim was blessed with his only grandson Rayden (2015) and then his only granddaughter Emery (2017). In order to be a bigger part of his grandchildren's lives, Tim and Phyllis moved to Pierre South Dakota February 2019. Tim joined the First United Methodist Church of Pierre serving as church administrator. He immediately felt at home thanks to the wonderful people of the church. Tim was a wonderful man who exemplified a godly life. He always told his sons "take care of your mother & do something nice for somebody". This occasion is to honor Tim as a great human being, a wonderful husband and a kind, loving and generous father. Tim's greatest love was his family. Tim is survived by his wife Phyllis, his children, Joseph (Sara) of Pierre, SD and Samuel of Austin, TX, his grandchildren Rayden and Emery of Pierre, SD, brother Gary (Jane) Von Kennel of Dallas, TX, father-in-law Rod (Sharon) Hannahs of The Villages, FL, sisters-in-law Janie (Jerry) Bashir of Weston FL; sister-in-law Kathie Hannahs of Pflugerville TX and a host of beloved nephews, cousins, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Dorothy Von Kennel of Chillicothe, OH, brother Michael Von Kennel of San Marcos, TX; grandmother Margery "Grandmargie" Focht of Chillicothe, OH; Aunt Jane (Jack) Hurst of Medina, OH and mother-in-law Patricia Hannahs of The Villages, FL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the YMCA of Pierre or the First United Methodist Church of Pierre in Tim's Honor. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and Tim's service can be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary