Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Timoteo Ramirez
Timoteo Paz (Tim) Ramirez

Timoteo Paz (Tim) Ramirez Obituary
RAMIREZ, Timoteo (Tim) Paz 82, died peacefully at home on January 1, 2020, following a long-standing illness. Born on a farm in Lockhart, he was a longtime resident of Austin. He graduated from St. Edward's High School and St. Edward's University. He worked for the City of Austin for over forty years and volunteered helping battered women. A member of St. Louis Catholic Church, he was an usher, a Catechist, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a Communion Minister to the sick at Seton Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ines and Carlota (Cruz) Ramírez; ex-wife Aurora Mugica; and daughter Yvonne Thomason. He leaves his daughter Deborah and her husband Mark Robinson, his daughter Grace and her husband Greg Talamantez III, his daughter Rosanne and her husband Richard Derton, his daughter Caroline and her husband John Ball, ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, his sisters Frances Ramírez, Telésfora Ramírez, María Ramírez, Alice Ramírez; and Eudelia Lindsey and her children. The family would like to thank Dr. Kathryn Hudson with Texas Oncology and all his doctors for their support during his illness and Austin Hospice for helping with his last days. A Rosary will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on Friday, January 24 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., then interment at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Louis Catholic School.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020
