CALAWAY, Timothy Timothy "Tim-Tool Man" Calaway, 63, of Bastrop passed away on March 24, 2020. Timothy was born in Houston, Texas to Frank and Betty Catherine on November 14, 1956. Tim attended school in Houston. He married Diane Clark in May of 1998 in Bastrop, Texas. Tim was very proud to be a third-generation plumber. He enjoyed working in his shop, always having a project going on. He enjoyed fishing and most of all loved to sit around and talking to whoever it may be or what you were doing. Tim is survived by Diane (Clark) Calaway; Amanda and Matt Reynolds; Catherine Calaway and Ronnie Calaway; Michelle Rodgers; Michael & Hideko Calaway; David & Eleanor Calaway; Paul and Ana Calaway; Mark & Michelle Calaway; Catherine Calaway; Jack, Levi and Luke Reynolds; Samantha, Makla and Victor Velasquez; friends and his beloved dog, Abbie Lore. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Calaway. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. I can no longer see you with my eyes, touch you with my hands, but I will feel you in my heart forever.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 8, 2020