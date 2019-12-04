|
|
|
CARR III, Timothy Timothy Carr III was born in Austin, TX on November 24, 1940. He went home to be with the Lord at the age of 79, on Wednesday, November 26, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Mercer Chapel in Fuller Sheffield Funeral Home. The homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1pm at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4301 Tannehill Lane Austin, TX. Interment to follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery, Austin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019