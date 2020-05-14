Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for Timothy Elledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Elledge


1954 - 2020
Timothy Elledge Obituary
ELLEDGE, Timothy Timothy Elledge passed away at home on May 10, 2020 after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born August 6, 1954 in Paris, Illinois. Tim moved to Austin, Texas in 1980 to work in the commercial construction industry and eventually became a licensed journeyman plumber. Being an avid Texas Longhorn fan, he was proud to have worked for The University of Texas for the past 18 years. Hook 'em, Horns! He retired in February 2020 as a Technical Trades Crew Leader, North Campus Maintenance (Zone 1). Tim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Janice Elledge of Dale, TX; sister, Lisa Elledge of Paris, IL; son, Anthony Elledge (Amanda) of Bowling Green, KY; daughter, Lindsey Avant Baril (Dan) of Austin, TX; niece, Nichole Hoffman (Scott) of Bartlett, IL; and a granddaughter, Madison Elledge. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Elledge; mother, Eva Elledge; brother, Gregory Elledge; and nephew, Jimmy Malone. There will be a celebration of life for Tim in his home town of Paris, Illinois at a later date. https://www.eedsfuneralhome.com/obituary/Timothy-Elledge
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
