|
|
DALTON, Timothy John Timothy John Dalton, 71, passed into the hands of Jesus March 01, 2020. Born in Taylor TX on February 22, 1949... died in Austin March 1, 2020. Tim suffered a massive stroke while doing one of his favorite activities, working out with friends. Except for being a resident of Pennsylvania for four years, Tim was a lifelong resident of central Texas. Tim was preceded in death by both his parents, Donald O. and Angela M. Dalton. Tim is survived by his daughter Katy Dalton and her boyfriend, Josh Watson of Katy TX. Tim is also survived by three brothers: Tom Dalton and wife Nancy of Austin, Patrick Dalton of Austin; and Steve Dalton and wife Linda of Georgetown TX. Nieces: Pastor Beth Graham and husband Marty of Beaumont; Erin and husband Loren Wyatt of Austin; Heather Dalton of Houston; and nephew Mathew Dalton of Georgetown. Tim leaves behind many friends. Tim graduated from McCallum in Austin in 1967. He served six years in the Texas Air National Guard. Tim was employed most recently at J.M. Electronics in sales, a position he dearly loved. A celebration of life will be held at Abundant Faith Church located at 3 Indian Meadows Dr in Round Rock TX 78665 on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10am. Dress is casual. While flowers are always welcome, a donation to the church Tim helped get started would be appreciated.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 6, 2020