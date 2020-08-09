Wilson, Timothy Todd "Tim" Tim Wilson, cherished husband, father, brother, friend and sportsman, passed away on July 9, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Austin, Texas on March 4, 1954. Tim shared his friendly smile and positive spirit with everyone he met. He grew up in central Austin and graduated from McCallum High School in 1972. His fondest childhood memories were of summer days swimming with his family at either Barton Springs Pool or Northwest Park and fall weekends around a campfire after hunting with his dad and friends in the Texas Hill Country. Once Tim's dad introduced him to golf at a young age, he spent hours at Lions Municipal Golf Course "Muny," where his love for the game and lifelong friendships thrived. Tim's determination and competitive drive led to success in golf and business. He was a letterman in golf and earned honorable mention All-American honors at The University of Texas at Austin under coach George Hannon. Winning the Trans-Mississippi, Austin City Championship and Firecracker Open golf tournaments were highlights for Tim. While in school, Tim had part-time jobs at Muny and Jimmy Clay Golf Course. He often joked that the only way he'd ever meet a girlfriend would be on the golf course. As fate would have it, he met Cathy, his wife of 40 years, and her family when they were hitting golf balls on the driving range one day in 1976. After a short period as a golf professional, Tim decided to change directions to allow more time for family life. He worked in sales with Walker Tire Company before becoming a commercial print sales rep with The Whitley Company and Capital Printing. As a volunteer, Tim served terms as president of the Oak Hill Youth Baseball Association and the Longhorn Hall of Honor Council. Tim wholeheartedly encouraged others with his abundance of faith, patience and kindness. He was the perfect family man. He especially loved coaching his sons' baseball teams and supporting any of their activities. For many years, he was known as "Cookie Claus" because he stealthily left gifts of warm chocolate chip cookies at friends' doorsteps on Christmas Eve. Tim was predeceased by his father Jack Vernon Wilson, his mother Jacqueline Hazlett Wilson, and his brother, Ronald Wilson. He is survived by his loving family: wife Cathy Bertram Wilson; son Zach Wilson and his wife Carla, grandson Teddy Wilson, Houston; son Nick Wilson of Austin; sisters Bambi Wilson, Madison, Wisconsin; Wendy Wilson, Austin; Cindy Nolen, Temple, Texas; brother Jeff Wilson, Austin; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and his beloved Bertram family. Tim's family is grateful for the dear friends who have shared prayers and assistance during his journey and for the caring staff at Brush Country Nursing and Rehabilitation, Dell Seton Medical Center, Hospice Austin, West Oak Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and Texas NeuroRehab Center. A celebration of Tim's life will be held later, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hannon Cup Association at 2200 University Club Drive, Austin, TX 78732.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store