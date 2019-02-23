THOMAS, Timothy Ward March 3, 1959 February 17, 2019 Timothy Ward Thomas, age 59, passed away on February 17, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Gisela Halsted Hughes, of Abilene, Texas; his parents, Philip and Shirley Thomas, of Austin, TX; his brother, Matthew Thomas, and his wife Nancy Thomas of Murphy, Texas; his son, Joshua Thomas and his wife Courtney Thomas and their children, Juliana Rose Thomas and Benjamin Timothy Thomas, all of Austin, Texas. Tim was born on March 3, 1959 in Austin, Texas to parents Philip and Shirley Thomas. Tim attended L.C. Anderson High School in Austin, graduating in 1977, and then attended Central Texas College in Killeen. Tim began his 40-year career in radio broadcasting in 1979 and worked in both the Killeen and McAllen markets. In 2010, he moved to Beaumont, Texas and accepted a position as a Market President at Clear Channel, now iHeartMedia, where he worked and lived for 9 years. Tim was a beloved husband, devoted father, and loving grandfather. He loved his dog, Ozzie, and cats Mindy, Sophie, Pee Wee, and Oliver. Tim was a respected leader in the radio broadcast industry for many years, he never shied away from a difficult task and could always be counted on for his leadership, counsel and often a witty retort. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity in Tim's name. Tim was a supporter of and the Humane Society of Southeast Texas. The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice, and all of Tim's family, friends, and colleagues who have expressed their condolences in this time. He will be greatly missed. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary