|
|
RUSS, Tina Marie Emshoff Tina Marie Emshoff Russ, 63, of Hallettsville, passed away March 3, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1956 to Elmo & Bertha (Fuelberg) Emshoff, in Austin, TX. Tina was a lifelong Lutheran. She was baptized at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin, was confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Austin and married the love of her life, Robert Wayne Russ at Peace Lutheran Church in Pasadena. She currently attended St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hallettsville. Tina graduated from Lanier High School in 1974 and from the University of Texas with her Bachelor's Degree in 1978. She completed her Master's in Library Science at UT Austin in 1979. She graduated Magna Cum Laude, and designated as a Distinguished College Scholar. During her career as a Librarian, she worked at the Pasadena Public Library, the Austin Public Library, and at the Freeman Memorial Branch of the Harris County Public Library System. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteered in Hallettsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Steven Nursing, and the Lavaca Assistance Ministries Bodies (LAMB) resale shop. One of the greatest joys of her retirement years was working with Quilting Ladies at St. Peter Lutheran Church. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, the Hallettsville Reading Club, and the Republican Women of Yoakum Area. Tina is survived by: her beloved husband of 30 years, Robert Wayne Russ; her son, the light of her life, Steven Charles Hoehne of Austin; 2 dearly loved stepdaughters, Stephanie Norman & husband Bill of Nacogdoches, and Kim Bonura & husband Mike of Vidor; mother Bertha Emshoff of Austin; brother David Alan Emshoff & wife Pamela, niece Stephanie Emshoff Creech & husband Chad, great niece Quinn & great nephew Peyton, and nephew Brandon Emshoff & fiance Abby Ho all of Cedar Park; 2 sisters of her heart, Cheryl Payne Burrow & husband Leonard of Houston, and Sandra Dierschke of Hallettsville; grandchildren, Amanda Buford & husband Royce, Melisa Riley & husband Bryan, William Norman, and Kaitlyn Drew & husband Matt; great grandchildren, Easton, Haley, Madison, Audrey, Oliver and Matthew; and also many deeply loved cousins & lifelong friends. Tina was preceded in death by her father, Elmo Emshoff. As a librarian, Tina was dedicated to helping children and adults develop a lifelong love of reading. Funeral Service: 10 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Hallettsville; with Visitation starting at 9 am. Officiant: Pastor Jared Stillions. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): donate to your local public library. Burial (graveside): 3 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, Pflugerville, TX. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020