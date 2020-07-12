LIU, Ting "Dean" Ting "Dean" Liu was killed in an auto accident on Wednesday, July 8 in Bee Cave, Texas. Born in Dading, China during World War II, he grew up in Taichung, Taiwan where he attended National Chung Hsing University, earning a bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics. After serving in the Republic of China Air Force, he emigrated to the United States to pursue graduate studies at the University of Florida. At the university he met and married fellow graduate student Elizabeth Stacey; Dean would remain her devoted husband until his death two months shy of their 50th anniversary. Dean dedicated the entirety of his career to Ford Motor Company where he became expert in the many ways computers assist modern manufacturing: exhaust emissions testing, self-driving vehicles on the assembly floor, and computer-controlled assembly. Dean raised his family in the metro-Detroit area, shepherded two children through college and graduate school, and in 2002 after 27 years of distinguished service, retired to Texas where he and Liz found family and warmer weather. In retirement, Dean pursued his interest in photography and produced an extensive catalogue of remarkable landscape photography from his travels across the American Southwest. He developed a particular interest in Native American rock art and considered no hike too strenuous and no site too remote if there was a good shot to be had. He played the blues harmonica, continued his life-long passion for fitness, and remained an engaged and loving parent to his adult children. Dean is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his two children, Anne Veronica Liu and Christopher Matthew Liu, Christopher's wife Sara Buhrlage, and their daughter Elise. He will also be mourned and missed by his brother Andrew Liu and his sister Isa Lam along with the rest of his extended family. Due to the Covid pandemic, no service will be held at this time.



