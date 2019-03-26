PENICK, Tinsley Tinsley Penick age 80, of Austin, TX, went to his heavenly home on March 22, 2019. Tinsley is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Betty Ann Penick; his parents, Harvey and Helen Penick. He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Powell of Brady, TX; daughter, Lee Ann Penick of Austin; stepson Gene Jones of Pearland, TX, and many nieces and nephews. Tinsley served as the head PGA golf professional of the Austin Country Club from 1971 1995. He humbly carried on the legacy of his father, Harvey Penick, by teaching others the great game of golf. Many of his students remember his patience, kindness, and encouragement expressed through his gentle spirit. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6:00 pm 8:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverbend Church, 4124 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746; OR The First Tee, 5501 Ed Bluestein Blvd, Austin, TX 78723. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary