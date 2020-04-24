|
|
FOSTER, Tiny Louise In the early morning of April 20, 2020, Tiny Louise Foster of Thornton, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 90. Tiny was born to Calvin and Lorene Lowery on February 8, 1930 at McDade, Texas. On April 28, 1947, she married Chester Lee Foster, and together they raised four children, Lonnie, Linda, Byron and Mary in Austin, Texas. After retiring, Tiny and Chester moved to Leander, Texas and lived the "country life". For the last two years, she lived at Lake Limestone, with her daughter, Mary, and Mary's husband, Virgil, spending her time enjoying the peace and tranquility of lake living, reading her Bible on the porch and watching the nature that surrounded her there. Tiny was a hard worker which showed in the care she gave the inside of her home as well as the outside. She worked in her yard and flower beds using her "very green thumb" to her advantage when growing the beautiful plants and flowers in her gardens. She was also a good cook, who loved to cook for her family and friends. Her family always looked forward to and will not forget her wonderful "chocolate rolls" that her grandmother taught her to make. Her divinity candy and homemade peach cobbler rank right up there with the "chocolate rolls" too. She was a kind soul with a generous and giving heart that she showed to family, friends and strangers alike. She will be missed by many. Tiny is preceded in death by her husband, Chester Foster; her son, Lonnie Foster; great granddaughter, Ava Knippelmier; her father, Calvin Lowery; her mother, Lorene Lowery; and her brother, Clyde Lowery. She is survived by her three sisters, Frances Poehl, Billie Moses and Claudine Saegert; three of her children and their spouses; Linda and Duane Schuch, Byron and Patricia Foster, and Mary and Virgil Peterson; seven grandchildren, Brad Schuch, Tracy Knippelmier, Brian Schuch, Whitnie Vinlove, Dana Foster, Erica Briseno and Amanda Rhoades; 16 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild to be born soon; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Tiny's visitation will be live streamed on Facebook. Please see the visitation times below and visit www.facebook.com/WeedCorleyFish Viewing/Visitation will be at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 S. Bagdad, Leander, TX 78641 on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. A private, family graveside service, officiated by Clifton Fox, minister of Groesbeck Church of Christ, will be held in McDade, Texas on Saturday. A public memorial, celebrating the life of Tiny Foster will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 24, 2020