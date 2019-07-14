BUI, Todd (Thanh) July 9, 1976 - July 9, 2019 On July 9, 2019, our beloved Todd (Thanh) Bui passed away unexpectedly. Todd was born on July 9, 1976, in Vietnam. He spent most of his youth in Casper, Wyoming, before moving to Friendswood, Texas, during his sophomore year in high school. After graduation, Todd moved to Austin to attend The University of Texas where he majored in Biochemistry and was an active member of Zeta Psi fraternity. After college, Todd stayed in Austin and moved on to Gold's Gym (Southeast) where he established a personal training legacy that spanned almost two decades. Todd is survived by his wife of ten years, Tonia Holman Bui, and his eight year-old daughter, Brooke Bui. He is also survived by his parents, Tot Van Bui and Tuyet Lam Bui of Houston, his sisters, Hong Bui and Dr. Pauline Bui, both of Houston, and Nam Hoang-Lam Bui of Austin. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin starting at 10am. Visitation will be on July 15-17, 2019 from 4-9pm. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 14, 2019