HENDRICKS, Jr., Tom Curry Nov. 24, 1929 Mar. 17, 2019 The University of Texas at Austin Longhorns lost a loyal fan on Sunday, March 17, 2019 when Tom Curry Hendricks, Jr. passed away at home in Horseshoe Bay after succumbing to his battle with cancer. Known to his many friends and family as Curry, he was born to Tom C. Hendricks and Beulah Richmond Hendricks on November 24, 1929 in Colorado City, Texas and lived in Jacksonville, Texas as a young child before moving to Kilgore, Texas in elementary school. Curry attended the University of Texas at Austin before serving in the US Marines Corp. Following his military service, he attended the University of Houston where he obtained a geology degree and began his successful career in the oil and gas industry and later as a partner in a gravel company in Columbus, Texas-- when it didn't interfere with the Longhorn football schedule. He wouldn't admit that he retired early to Horseshoe Bay to be closer to Austin and to have more time to follow the teams. In addition to the years he spent attending football, basketball and baseball games, Curry spent many happy hours playing golf, and fishing and hunting throughout the US, Mexico, North and South America. He loved swapping stories whether tailgating or sitting at his kitchen table with friends and family. Without even knowing, Curry had a great impact on his family, friends and caregivers. He lived life fully, generously and on his own terms. Curry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia (Pat) E. Hendricks, sister Peggy Hendricks Whittington, niece Jere Whittington DePratt, and his special friend and partner Martha Badgett. He is survived by nieces Anne Curry Whittington (Greg Stieben) and Katy Whittington Gembarowski (Paul), and nephew John Whittington (Denise). He is also survived by his stepsons Fred (Trey) Bunde III, Mark Bunde and Robbie Locklier as well as step grandchildren Sam, Jessica and Mike Locklier and their families. The family would like to thank the team at New Century Hospice and Visiting Angels caregivers, many of whom had to become Longhorn fans. In particular we'd like to thank Sarah and Vickie who spent so much time listening to his stories, and Trey who was so helpful and able to give Curry his final tour of Austin. A special thanks goes to Shirley Circle, whose help and friendship were a big part of Curry's life in Horseshoe Bay. No services will be held at Curry's request, but the family asks that you raise a glass to toast him during the 'Horns 2019 home opener. An online registry may be signed at www.CremationAdvocates.net. Memorial donations may be made to the or the Longhorn Foundation. Curry is in the care of Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, Marble Falls, Texas 78654. (830) 798-8413. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019