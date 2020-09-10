LEMOND JR., Tom L. Tom L. LeMond, Jr, formerly of 3705 Bonnell Dr. Austin TX, passed away peacefully in hospice care in the early morning hours of Sept 2, 2020. He was 96 years old. Tom was a west Texas boy born in the tiny town of Tahoka, TX. He grew up in that area, attended Lubbock High School and went to college at Texas Tech University. Tom joined the Army Air Corps to become a pilot. He retired a Lt.Col in the Air Force in 1968. He was active in WWII, Korea and Vietnam, and was stationed all over the world, although Texas would always be his home. He proposed to his wife, Cornelia at Lions municipal golf course, a home away from home for him through the years. After retirement from the Air Force, he worked the next 20 years as a budget analyst for MHMR in Austin and raised a family there. In the late 1970s, the family joined Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church and Tom became very involved, eventually heading up the team of Lay Eucharistic ministers. He was a family man, an avid golfer and loved his church. He will be missed for his humor, honesty, and steadfast love. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 60 years, Cornelia Lamb LeMond, and his father Tom LeMond and mother Geneva Currie LeMond, as well as his brother Jerry LeMond. He is survived by son Paul LeMond and Lisa Barrett of Austin, and daughter Malia LeMond and Mike Dolan living in Rome, and his granddaughters Alexandra Dolan and Sophie Dolan. He is also survived by his son Robert Scott LeMond of California, and his daughter Vicki Lee LeMond, and many nieces and nephews. Due to concerns over Covid19, a small graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 11:00 AM. We will be streaming through Facebook to anyone interested at: https://www.facebook.com/WCFFunerals
A larger memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Please, instead of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to the MunyConservancy to help save his beloved golf course. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.