1/1
Tom L. LeMond Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEMOND JR., Tom L. Tom L. LeMond, Jr, formerly of 3705 Bonnell Dr. Austin TX, passed away peacefully in hospice care in the early morning hours of Sept 2, 2020. He was 96 years old. Tom was a west Texas boy born in the tiny town of Tahoka, TX. He grew up in that area, attended Lubbock High School and went to college at Texas Tech University. Tom joined the Army Air Corps to become a pilot. He retired a Lt.Col in the Air Force in 1968. He was active in WWII, Korea and Vietnam, and was stationed all over the world, although Texas would always be his home. He proposed to his wife, Cornelia at Lions municipal golf course, a home away from home for him through the years. After retirement from the Air Force, he worked the next 20 years as a budget analyst for MHMR in Austin and raised a family there. In the late 1970s, the family joined Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church and Tom became very involved, eventually heading up the team of Lay Eucharistic ministers. He was a family man, an avid golfer and loved his church. He will be missed for his humor, honesty, and steadfast love. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 60 years, Cornelia Lamb LeMond, and his father Tom LeMond and mother Geneva Currie LeMond, as well as his brother Jerry LeMond. He is survived by son Paul LeMond and Lisa Barrett of Austin, and daughter Malia LeMond and Mike Dolan living in Rome, and his granddaughters Alexandra Dolan and Sophie Dolan. He is also survived by his son Robert Scott LeMond of California, and his daughter Vicki Lee LeMond, and many nieces and nephews. Due to concerns over Covid19, a small graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 11:00 AM. We will be streaming through Facebook to anyone interested at: https://www.facebook.com/WCFFunerals A larger memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Please, instead of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to the MunyConservancy to help save his beloved golf course. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved