VAN WYNGARDEN, Tom L. (Tommy Lee) Tom L. Van Wyngarden died suddenly on July 27, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 80 years old. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Harold and Freda Van Wyngarden. He grew up in Manson, Iowa where he attended Manson High School and graduated in 1957. Following graduation, he attended Wartburg College where he played football and received a degree in Business in 1961. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Van Wyngarden, mother, Freda Van Wyngarden and brother-in-law, Norbert Stumpf. He is survived by his wife, Jan, of nearly 60 years, son, Rod Van Wyngarden, daughter, Amy Van Wyngarden, and daughter-in-law, Charice Hankins, granddaughters, Haylie Van Wyngarden, Rachel Van Wyngarden, Kayla Van Wyngarden and husband, Aaron Nimrick, and great-grandson, Hunter Van Wyngarden, sister, Doris Strutzenburg, nephew, Randy Stumpf and wife, Marty, nieces, Christine Nelson, Cathi Lensch and husband, Blaine, Rhonda Chambers, and Lynn Love and husband, Michael. A quiet service at the Resurrection Garden at Triumphant Love Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas is planned for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, The Tom and Jan Van Wyngarden Scholarship at Wartburg College has been established. For details visit obituaries.neptunesociety.com
and search for Van Wyngarden. Arrangements made by Neptune Society.