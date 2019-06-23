Home

LOCKE, Tom 79, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Birchman Baptist Church with a visitation at 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials: , or Community Hospice of Texas. He was born in Farmers Valley, Texas Oct. 26, 1939, to Thomas Watson and Flora Bailey Locke. He grew up on a farm in Five-In-One Community and graduated from Lockett High School in 1957. He then attended the University of Texas where he received his BBA in accounting. Tom married his beloved, Franki Duncan on Dec. 21, 1961, in Vernon. He practiced public accounting in Austin and central Texas for 50 years and was a retired partner of Deloitte LLP and Maxwell Locke and Ritter LLP. He was a member of and served in various organizations including professional groups (TSCPA, Austin chapter, NAA) and among others: Rotary Club of Austin, Headliners Club of Austin, UT Dept of Accounting Advisory Council, and most recently Austin Speech Labs. He was a founding member or Grace Bible Church and Hill Country Bible Church in Georgetown. In 2002, he moved to Fort Worth and in addition to being near all his children and grandchildren, he was afforded the rare pleasure of being able to assist them with their fledgling interactive marketing business and regularly see and hear his son make music in the Metroplex. In Fort Worth, he has been a member of Prayer and Share Class of Birchman Baptist since 2005. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Minnie Locke and Floella Locke Newcomb Tarantola. Survivors: Wife; children (including Misty); grand and great-grandchildren; nephew, Wally Newcomb III; cousins who still stay in touch; his adopted family - brothers and sisters-in-law from the Duncan/Wright/Burgess et al clan.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019
