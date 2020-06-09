TAYLOR, Tommie Irene Tommie Irene Taylor has left her earthly bonds to join her sisters on June 2nd, 2020. Tommie was born March 23rd, 1931 as the youngest of 5 girls to Clint and Ruby Taylor in Yoakum, TX. Tommie grew up in Smithville, TX with her 4 sisters: Anna, Clintie, Billie, and Jessie (Mickie). For most of Tommie's adult life, she was living in Austin, TX working for Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission where she was employed for over 40 years. Tommie enjoyed traveling with her mother and sisters. Tommie's hobbies included collecting Barbie Dolls, Princess Diana and Princess Kate dolls. Tommie also enjoyed needle-point and was a member of the Austin Stitch Guild where she attended outings of the local stitch guild displaying her craft. The latter part of Tommie's, she lived in North Carolina where she enjoyed outings and spending holidays with relatives and new friends. Tommie's surviving members of her extended family are 3 generations of nieces and nephews, great nieces: Deborah Linn Ross, Kelly De-Ann Ross with wife Sarah Simmons; great nephew, Kenneth Dean Ross, Jr. with wife Nancy as well as great nephew, Loftin Karl Ross; great great niece, Hadely Simmons and great great nephew, Brandon Dean Stroman with wife Fran; and lastly, her great great great nephew, Mason Dean Stroman. There will be a "graveside service" at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville, TX on Saturday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. Please visit Tommie's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 9, 2020.