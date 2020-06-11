CANTRELL, Tommy David July 26, 1946 June 7, 2020 David Cantrell, age 73, of Austin and Goldthwaite, TX, was called to his eternal home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM, surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Austin, TX, on July 26, 1946, to Tom D. and Nellie F. Cantrell. He grew up in Austin and attended Johnston High School. David began his career at the City of Austin Water Department on February 19, 1964. After many different City positions, he worked his way up to Water/Wastewater Department Construction Supervisor, retiring after 32 years of service in February 1996. David and Betty's relationship was a true love story. They were married at a young age - David being 17 and Betty being 18. This union led to 56 years of marriage and two loving sons. He is survived by, wife, Betty; son, Tommy David, II, and wife, Paige, of Round Rock, TX; son, Todd Darren, and wife, Kimberly, of Aubrey, TX; and the loves of his life, his grandchildren - Courtney Cantrell (20), Kylee Cantrell (19), and Tyler Cantrell (16); brother, John Cantrell, and wife, Karen; a large extended family; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and four sisters. David was an avid outdoorsman. Early on, he spent much time hunting and competing at field trials with his coonhounds. With the arrival of Tommy and Todd, his time was dedicated to the boys while hunting in the Hill Country and fishing/camping on the San Gabriel River in Georgetown, TX. He coached youth football at North Austin Optimist and baseball at Balcones Little League. In 2002, he fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams when he purchased a ranch in Goldthwaite, TX. This was his true happy place where he enjoyed taking care of his animals, gardening, hunting, and spending time with his grandkids and family. David's relationship with his Lord was strengthened when he joined the Western Heritage Cowboy Church in Goldthwaite, TX. He loved serving as the head groundskeeper for the church. A casual visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home, 4765 Priem Ln, Pflugerville, TX. Funeral Service will be held at Beck Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM. His burial will follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, TX. In lieu of flowers and in memory of David Cantrell, contributions may be given to Western Heritage Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1034, Goldthwaite, TX 76844. Your donations in his memory are much appreciated. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at their home church, Western Heritage Cowboy Church in Goldthwaite, TX, later this summer. He was truly a wonderful, kind, and loving Christian. He loved the Lord and he loved his family. He had a heart of pure gold and has been a blessing to many. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him, and he will never be forgotten. Our lives will never be the same without him.