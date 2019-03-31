GRADY, Tommy Glen Tommy Glen Grady, born in Glen Rose, Texas on October 15, 1962 to Edgar and Nora Maples Grady. Tommy was reported missing in the state of Oregon in January, 2016. He was found deceased almost two years later on December 23, 2017 in Oregon. He was later identified by Texas State Laboratory in Denton on January 23, 2019. Tommy is coming home to his family in Texas. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Carroll Grady. Surviving family members are, daughter Jennifer Grady, brother Forrest Grady and wife Connie, brother Mike Grady and wife Gertrude, brother Craig Grady and wife Rosie, sister Sandra Grady Cole and husband Richard Cole, sister-in-law Jo Grady, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members. Tommy grew up in McDade, Elgin, and Bastrop and attended school there. Tommy later moved out of state. He was a self made mechanic and loved the outdoors. Tommy was most passionate about the love of family. Graveside Services at Lawhon Springs Cemetery on FM619 Elgin, Texas on April 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM A Celebration of Life Reception will follow at Elgin VFW Officiating the service will be Josh Hausladen Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary