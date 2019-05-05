|
|
CARSON JR., Tommy Lee Tommy Lee Carson Jr., born March 19, 1971 and passed April 30, 2019. Tommy was a graduate of Del Valle High School and was an Industrial Plumber at Biggs Plumbing for 28 years. He was a loyal member of Bad Boyz Motorcycle Club where he was known as "Tip Toe". Visitation at 1pm and Funeral Services at 2pm are on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 3750 Bluestein Dr., Austin, Texas. Funeral services entrusted to Phillips-Upshaw & Richard Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019