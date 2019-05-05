Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Upshaw & Richards Funeral Home
1410 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 472-1934
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
3750 Bluestein Dr
Austin, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
3750 Bluestein Dr
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Lee Carson Jr.


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tommy Lee Carson Jr. Obituary
CARSON JR., Tommy Lee Tommy Lee Carson Jr., born March 19, 1971 and passed April 30, 2019. Tommy was a graduate of Del Valle High School and was an Industrial Plumber at Biggs Plumbing for 28 years. He was a loyal member of Bad Boyz Motorcycle Club where he was known as "Tip Toe". Visitation at 1pm and Funeral Services at 2pm are on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 3750 Bluestein Dr., Austin, Texas. Funeral services entrusted to Phillips-Upshaw & Richard Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now