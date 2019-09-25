|
|
CROWE, Tommy Lynn Tommy Lynn Crowe of Georgetown passed away on September 21, 2019 at the age of 72. Tommy is survived by his wife Carol, son Jason and his wife Carri, son Blake, brother Don and his wife Doris, and his nephew Allen and son Ryan. Tommy was always surrounded by good friends. No matter what stage in his life he never met a stranger. He was always quick with a handshake for the men and a hug for the women, offering "I'm from Texas, I'm a hugger." He loved to entertain his company with stories from his life. His kind and generous nature touched those that came into his life. He was one of a kind and he will be truly missed. Gatherings will never be the same without him, but his memory and his stories will live on through those that knew him. Memorial Services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Georgetown on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cory Monzingo Foundation, Grace Episcopal Church, or (LLS).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 25, 2019