LONG, Tommy Ray Tommy Ray Long of Burnet, Texas passed peacefully into the arms of his loving Savior surrounded by his wife and family on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 66. Tommy was born on November 25, 1952 in Burnet County, the son of Emory T. (Ras) and LaVera Henderson Long. He graduated from Burnet High School. He married Sallye Floyd on June 26, 1971. Survivors include his wife of 48 years; Sallye Long, two sons, Jeffery W. and Trish Long of Georgetown and Lance G. Long of Cedar Park, two grandchildren, Tommi R. Long and Brayden P. Long, his sister, Barbara Miller of Georgetown, also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and extended family, Felipe (Junior) and Santos Elizondo. Tommy was a dedicated husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend to many. He worked as a general contractor in local custom home building. He enjoyed hunting, competitive bench rest shooting, spending time with family and friends, great games of 42 dominoes, RV vacations with friends, and conversations with coffee drinking buddies. He will be remembered by many for his famous "Tommyisms". Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Emory G. Long and a sister, Rose Long. Honorary Paul Bearers are: Todd Bostic, Bryan Milliorn, Mike Rockafellow, and the members of his NBRSA shooting team; Gary Bristow, Frank Wilson, Ron Sewell, John Horn, Scott Hunter, Arnold Jewel, Larry Baggett, Joe Bordeaux, Joe Kubon, Charles Hucaba, Glenn Chism, Cody Engel, Kelly Mormon, Steve Murphy, and Mike Conry. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet with Pastor Rodney McGee officiating and assisting him will be Pastor Scott Frerking. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Veterans Outdoors at www.veteranoutdoor.com and the Hill County Community Foundation at http://thehccf.org. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin. Care has been entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com